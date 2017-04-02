Fox backs O'Reilly after reports of sexual harassment

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

A special counsel investigation is bringing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of intelligence gathering that's relied on hired hackers.

Oregon has become the first state in the U.S. to allow residents who don't identify as male or female to mark their gender as "not specified" when they apply for a driver's license, learner's permit or identity card.

A man told investigators he didn't remember shooting and killing his wife inside an Uber employee's car, saying he'd been drinking and "not having a good night" with her before gunfire rang out.

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating.

The Illinois Senate endorsed a $5 billion income tax increase Tuesday and a $36 billion spending plan designed to begin digging Illinois out of the nation's longest state-budget deadlock since at least the Great Depression.

By TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said Saturday that he is "vulnerable to lawsuits" because of his high-profile job, in response to a New York Times report detailing payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

O'Reilly posted the statement to his website after the Times report Saturday, and Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox backed him in a statement.

The newspaper reported (http://nyti.ms/2nHTteJ ) that O'Reilly or 21st Century Fox have paid $13 million to five women since 2002 over these complaints "in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him."

The story said more than 60 people were interviewed, including current and former employees of Fox News or its parent company and people who know the women behind the complaints or are close to O'Reilly. Most demanded anonymity.

21st Century Fox, which is still dealing with the legal fallout from sexual harassment charges against former Fox News head Roger Ailes, did not reply to questions about the O'Reilly payouts or whether any disciplinary action was taken against O'Reilly. But the company said in a statement that it had looked into "these matters" in the past few months and discussed them with O'Reilly.

The company said O'Reilly denied the merits of "these claims" but has "resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility."

The company said it "takes matters of workplace behavior very seriously" and that "Mr. O'Reilly is fully committed to supporting our efforts to improve the environment for all our employees at Fox News."

O'Reilly's statement did not deny the payments. "Just like other prominent and controversial people, I'm vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity," it said. Requests for comments sent to a lawyer and a spokesman for O'Reilly were not immediately answered.

Ailes left last summer amid sexual harassment charges, which he has denied. Fox also reportedly fired an executive, Francisco Cortes, after a sexual assault complaint and paid his accuser more than $2.5 million in a settlement.

News of the settlements capped a difficult few days for O'Reilly, who was criticized earlier this week for saying he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig." O'Reilly later said that his comment about her hair was dumb and apologized.

