Clemente finishes seventh at National Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta

Augusta, Ga. - Gianna Clemente of Warren was on the national stage at the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National.



The nine-year-old finished seventh out of 10 competitors in her age group.

Her best drive of two attempts was 151.5 yards, (her other 150.7). Her chip aggregate, on two attempts, was 30 feet 7 inches. Her putt aggregate was 5 feet 7 inches, after missing her second putt by 1 foot 1 inch.



The event was televised by Golf Channel.