FBI corruption probe in Pennsylvania had many more targets

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Fresh revelations show how federal authorities tried to use disgraced ex-state treasurer Rob McCord to implicate others in a broad pay-to-play investigation of Pennsylvania government. They also raise the question about whether the FBI probe is effectively finished.

It has produced charges against four people, including McCord.

Jeffrey Lindy, a Philadelphia-based defense attorney and a former federal prosecutor, says he'd bet there's no other cases forthcoming, otherwise they'd be public.

Testimony in the just-ended bribery trial of a wealthy suburban Philadelphia investment adviser suggested the FBI had other targets.

The clock is ticking on a five-year federal statute of limitations.

Bruce Brandler, the lead federal prosecutor in Harrisburg, won't say whether the investigation's continuing. But he says his office will investigate any allegation of public corruption.

