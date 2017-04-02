Trump immigration policies cloud "immigrant-friendly" city - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump immigration policies cloud "immigrant-friendly" city

Posted: Updated:

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - There are concerns over President Donald Trump's tough talk and policies on immigration in an Ohio city that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents.

The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped brake population decline, add skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. Officially adopted in 2011, the "immigrant-friendly city" plan offers assistance with English and translations, accessing government and social services, and assisting entrepreneurs.

The city celebrates diversity with cultural events such as a mini-World Cup soccer tournament and arts festivals. But people in its immigrant communities say some residents or would-be residents are worried by policies Trump says are needed for national security.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms