Proposed bill designed to protect Ohioans with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two lawmakers are proposing a voluntary registry for Ohioans with autism and communication impairments as an informational tool to help police who might encounter them.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2o7gZ7Q ) House Bill 115 was prompted by recent cases in Ohio where drivers with autism were mistakenly arrested for driving under the influence after failing field sobriety tests.

Rep. Scott Wiggam, a Wooster Republican who is co-sponsoring the bill, says lawmakers are trying to close the communication gap between police and participants in the initiative.

Individuals wishing to sign up for the registry would fill out a form online or at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar's office. A physician would need to verify information on the form that would be noted on a person's driver's record or license plate.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.