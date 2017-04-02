H.S. baseball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball scores

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Baseball

Lakeview 3 Jefferson 2

Maplewood 0 Warren JFK 10 | Game #1

Maplewood 9 Warren JFK 6 | Game #2

