Softball: YSU vs. Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- Senior Sarah Dowd went 2-for-3 and tied the all-time home run record but the Youngstown State softball team dropped a 6-5 decision to Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon.

Dowd tied McKenzie Bedra (2005-08) with 34 home runs when she hit a game-tying solo shot to left field in the top of the fifth inning.

With the loss, the Penguins fall to 14-19 overall and 4-2 in the Horizon League. Valparaiso improves to 17-9 overall and 4-2 in the league.

After trailed 3-0 and 4-1, the Penguins scored twice in the fourth and one in the fifth and sixth to take a 5-4 lead. Valpo though scored twice in the bottom half of the sixth to take a 6-5 and left YSU's game-tying run at third base in the top of the seventh.

Freshman Tatum Christy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Penguins offensively. Juniors Hannah Lucas and Stevie Taylor also had two hits for the Penguins, who had a total of 14 hits, but left 11 runners stranded.

Down 4-1, freshman Maddi Lusk reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Taylor's double to left-center field. Junior Lexi Roach's infield single moved Taylor to third and Christy's single up the middle to get the Penguins within one, 4-3.

Dowd knotted the game at 4-4 with a first-pitch one out home run to left, and senior Maria Lacatena's infield single plated Christy with the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning.

The Penguins return to action with a doubleheader at Niagara, Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University