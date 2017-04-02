Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Many residents and business owners in Louisiana's capital who live and work near the scene of last summer's deadly police shooting are frustrated by the lack of progress in the neighborhood.

A special counsel investigation is bringing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of intelligence gathering that's relied on hired hackers.

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds.

Prosecutors want a New York judge to make former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli stop talking.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is in Iraq.

A senior administration official says Kushner is traveling in the Middle East with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.

Other details about the trip are not being released. The official isn't authorized to speak about confidential meetings by name and demanded anonymity.

Kushner's West Wing portfolio is robust. He has been deeply involved with presidential staffing and has played the role of shadow diplomat, advising on relations with the Middle East, Canada and Mexico. Last week he launched a task force meant to modernize government using lessons drawn from the private sector.

Kushner is married to Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka.

