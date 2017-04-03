Drivers see jump in gas prices around Ohio since last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio drivers are noticing a jump in gas prices compared with a week ago.

Ohio's average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.31 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 18 cents higher than last week and well above the $2 average from a year ago.

The national average rose to about $2.33 on Monday, a few pennies higher than what it had been for several weeks. The national average was lower at this time last year at $2.06.

AAA has said gas prices would rise as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline, but there's also uncertainty because of a possible extension of an agreed crude oil production cut.

