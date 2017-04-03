Philadelphia police seek 3 boys in sex assault of girl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police are searching for three boys who they say snatched a 13-year-old girl off the street and sexually assaulted her in an abandoned home.

Police say the girl was walking in a north Philadelphia neighborhood when the boys approached her around 5 p.m. Sunday before the attack.

The girl was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The police department's special victims unit is handling the investigation.

