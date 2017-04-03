Pennsylvania mother of 4 killed by own vehicle in accident

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A single mother of four has been killed by her own vehicle following a minor fender-bender in the parking lot of a coin-operated laundry in Pennsylvania.

Easton police say 46-year-old Tanya Heath was in the parking lot when she became involved in a minor accident with two other vehicles about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Heath got out of her vehicle and walked in front of it, likely to determine if it was damaged. But she had left the vehicle in gear and it rolled forward over her, killing her.

Heath died at Easton hospital. The Northampton County coroner says she died of accidental crushing injuries.

Heath's 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't injured.

Heath was a retired postal worker.

