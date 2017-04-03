National Archives to White House: Save all Trump tweets

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Baltimore's 173th homicide victim of the year has been identified as the brother of the police department's spokesman.

Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

A judge has told "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to keep his mouth shut at his securities fraud trial.

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".

By STEPHEN BRAUN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Archives is telling the White House to keep each of President Donald Trump's tweets, even those he deletes or corrects.

The head of the National Archives and Records Administration, David S. Ferriero, told two Democratic senators in a letter that the White House has assured him it's already doing this.

The archives contacted the White House about the matter because such correspondence is required to be preserved for history under the Presidential Records Act.

The letter doesn't describe how the White House is saving Trump's tweets. The Obama administration used an automated system to keep copies of President Barack Obama's tweets.

Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Tom Carper of Delaware raised the issue following a spate of instances in which Trump had deleted or corrected tweets.

