Mobile science lab comes to Leetonia

The University of Pittsburgh mobile science lab rolled into Leetonia Monday, and for the first time, high school and middle school students had an opportunity to take classroom experience and apply it to current research being done at the University.

"The best way to get a student into science, or get them to experience different kinds of science is through experience. The mobile science lab does just that, it brings experience and it brings what the University of Pittsburgh actually has to offer to these students," says mobile science lab educator Damara Strong.

The University of Pittsburgh is sharing its latest research on regenerative medicine with the students at Leetonia Schools. Students are learning about how to reconstruct and repair damaged nerve cells.

Students were able to dip sticks into alcohol, and at the end of the experiment, were able to replicate a mold currently being created to regenerate destroyed or damaged nerve cells.

"Well, there's nothing better than hands-on experience for students. This is an extension of the classroom, so we are very excited about that," said Principal Terry Radinsky.

The lab will be in Leetonia again Tuesday, and then make a return trip in the fall.