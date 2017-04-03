Salem points to Warren-Youngstown areas as heroin source - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem points to Warren-Youngstown areas as heroin source

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
SALEM, Ohio -

Smaller cities too are dealing with the growing heroin addiction problem. 

Authorities say dealers from cities like Warren and Youngstown are tapping customers from places like Struthers and Canfield.

It used to be the customer went to the bigger city to purchase drugs, but now the drugs are coming to them.

A recent drug arrest is Salem is more evidence of drugs supplies coming in from outside the city.  

The suspect, 18-year-old Rha Dante Anthony Hudson is charged with trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine.  He was arrested in the 800 block of West State Street. Hudson is from Warren and the police chief says that's the source.

"Warren and Youngstown, that's our two source cities. It's not a secret, we get people down here all the time that set up in houses, usually with someone with a drug problem. They'll pay that person with drugs, set up in their house and start doing sales," said Chief J.T. Panezott.

That outside influence became evident in November of 2016 when nine people were arrested in connection with a heroin and cocaine network that operated in and around Salem. Most of the suspects are from Warren.  "We don't want them here and we're going to do everything we can to make them uncomfortable and arrest them," Panezott said.

The chief says other people are victims too because most of the thefts and burglaries in the city are drug related. "Close to one hundred percent are probably due to some type of drug addiction problem, stealing to feed the habit,".

"So far this year Salem has had only one reported fatal overdose.  But the chief worries that could increase if the same fentanyl-laced heroin that's causing all the overdoses in Trumbull County is what's being sold in Salem.
  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland Motel

    Police identify body found in Howland Motel

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:44:55 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Fatal frontover accidents involving children are raising concerns

    Fatal frontover accidents involving children are raising concerns

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:25:57 GMT

    With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars. 

    More >>

    With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms