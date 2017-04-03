Salem points to Warren-Youngstown areas as heroin source

Smaller cities too are dealing with the growing heroin addiction problem.

Authorities say dealers from cities like Warren and Youngstown are tapping customers from places like Struthers and Canfield.

It used to be the customer went to the bigger city to purchase drugs, but now the drugs are coming to them.

A recent drug arrest is Salem is more evidence of drugs supplies coming in from outside the city.

The suspect, 18-year-old Rha Dante Anthony Hudson is charged with trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine. He was arrested in the 800 block of West State Street. Hudson is from Warren and the police chief says that's the source.

"Warren and Youngstown, that's our two source cities. It's not a secret, we get people down here all the time that set up in houses, usually with someone with a drug problem. They'll pay that person with drugs, set up in their house and start doing sales," said Chief J.T. Panezott.



That outside influence became evident in November of 2016 when nine people were arrested in connection with a heroin and cocaine network that operated in and around Salem. Most of the suspects are from Warren. "We don't want them here and we're going to do everything we can to make them uncomfortable and arrest them," Panezott said.

The chief says other people are victims too because most of the thefts and burglaries in the city are drug related. "Close to one hundred percent are probably due to some type of drug addiction problem, stealing to feed the habit,".

"So far this year Salem has had only one reported fatal overdose. But the chief worries that could increase if the same fentanyl-laced heroin that's causing all the overdoses in Trumbull County is what's being sold in Salem.

