Man suffering from overdose dumped in a Niles park

An afternoon at Waddell Park in Niles Monday turned into an emergency situation when two people walking their dogs say a driver dumped his passenger next to a tree before taking off.

The man was suffering from a drug overdose at the time.

When witnesses noticed what happened at around 1:00 p.m., they called 911 for help.

"The guy pulls up in the car, silver car, backs up, opens the passenger door, drags that guy against the tree, jumps back in his car and takes off real fast," said Joe Ervin from Warren.

The man was left next to pavilion B and a nearby playground area.

Firefighters who rushed to the scene with EMS crews say he wasn't breathing when they arrived. Several doses of Narcan were used to revive him before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

"This maybe saved his life," Ervin said. "He could have been laying there maybe two or three hours."

First responders say overdoses in public places are happening more often and it's not uncommon for people suffering from an overdose to be dumped and left to fend for themselves.

"It's more outside the house. In the parks they're shooting up or snorting and driving in the car. We've had accidents," said Lt. Rodney Freel with the Niles Fire Department. "We've had several parks in the city where we've had overdoses."

Lt. Freel says he's counted seven overdoses in the city within the last 72 hours.

In Warren, it was another busy weekend for police handling several overdose calls. From Friday to Sunday, the police department reports three of the overdoses they responded to were fatal.

Witnesses described the man who took off from the scene, in this case, was a skinny white male, wearing a green shirt, driving a four-door silver Pontiac Grand Am.