Liberty fire union questions trustees upcoming meeting time

The firefighters union in Liberty Township is questioning the time of an upcoming meeting that could result in exploring a potential merger of services with Girard.

Trustees plan to meet at 1:00 p.m. on April 10 where they'll vote on whether to move forward with a study on the proposal.

The vote was tabled at the last meeting after backlash from the community.

"One o'clock in the afternoon. Everybody's at work and I think that was probably done due to the fact that the last meeting had a very large turnout at seven o'clock at night," said Justin Graham, President of the Liberty Firefighter's Union.

Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak says the meeting times are set up at the beginning of the year. She says they've held daytime one-half of the year and evening meetings the other half for the past few years.