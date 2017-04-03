Liberty fire union questions trustees upcoming meeting time - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty fire union questions trustees upcoming meeting time

Posted: Updated:
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The firefighters union in Liberty Township is questioning the time of an upcoming meeting that could result in exploring a potential merger of services with Girard.

Trustees plan to meet at 1:00 p.m. on April 10 where they'll vote on whether to move forward with a study on the proposal.

The vote was tabled at the last meeting after backlash from the community.

"One o'clock in the afternoon. Everybody's at work and I think that was probably done due to the fact that the last meeting had a very large turnout at seven o'clock at night," said Justin Graham, President of the Liberty Firefighter's Union.

Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak says the meeting times are set up at the beginning of the year. She says they've held daytime one-half of the year and evening meetings the other half for the past few years.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland Motel

    Police identify body found in Howland Motel

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:44:55 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Fatal frontover accidents involving children are raising concerns

    Fatal frontover accidents involving children are raising concerns

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:25:57 GMT

    With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars. 

    More >>

    With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms