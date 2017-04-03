Lisbon man withdraws plea for allegedly soliciting sex from 12-year-old

Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.More >>
With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars.More >>
The Eastwood Mall and the Cafaro Company continued its tradition of honoring state champions. Today in front of about 150 family and friends, the Champion Baseball and Softball teams were honored on the center concourse. They're the first local school to crown two state champions in baseball and softball in the same season. "This is amazing, you can't say thank you enough," stated softball coach Cheryl Weaver, who's led the Flashes to four of their seven state ...More >>
Howland police and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office are investigating after a body was found in an East Market Street motel Wednesday morning.More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
