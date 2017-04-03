Lisbon man withdraws plea for allegedly soliciting sex from 12-y - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon man withdraws plea for allegedly soliciting sex from 12-year-old

Posted:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Douglas Brayshaw Douglas Brayshaw
LISBON, Ohio -

As a Lisbon man appeared in court to be sentenced for inappropriate behavior with a 12-year-old girl and he surprised everyone by withdrawing his guilty plea.

The question is how could it impact the case now?

Twenty-eight-year-old Douglas Brayshaw of Lisbon was expected to be sentenced to at least two years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years for soliciting a 12-year-old girl.

Now he wants Judge C. Ashley Pike to throw out his guilty plea saying he can't go forward with sentencing for a crime he claims he didn't commit.

As Brayshaw appeared before the judge for sentencing, he shocked the prosecutor when he asked his attorney to withdraw his guilty plea.

His charges include importuning and disseminating materials harmful to juveniles.

Timothy McNichol, Columbiana County Assistant Prosecutor, said, "It came as a surprise to me too.  I hadn't heard about his position until just a few minutes ago.  The judge has ordered the defendant to file a written motion setting forth his reasons for withdrawing the guilty plea."

The prosecutor says it was the summer of 2015 when Brayshaw was 26 that he met a 12-year-old at East Palestine Park.  The child's mother found out about the relationship and told them to stop it because it was totally inappropriate.

 Then on Labor Day, the young girl showed her mother texts and Facebook messages from Douglas Brayshaw allegedly asking her for sex.  One included a photo of male genitalia.

"There is substantial evidence of the offenses he's charged with, two counts.  One of soliciting the child to engage in sexual activity, and then also providing her with an inappropriate photograph which constituted disseminating matters harmful to juveniles," McNichol said.

The judge will now review the plea agreement and the defense's written motion when it's ready stating why they want to withdraw the guilty plea, but he does not necessarily have to allow Brayshaw to withdraw it.

Prosecutor McNichol told 21 News, "There's a number of factors that the judge has to consider including the potential effect on the victim.  Obviously, we have a young girl involved here.  She felt that closure was soon to occur.  And now it appears that that's in question."

