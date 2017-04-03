Goshen Police: Teens from home for troubled girls attack Green T - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Goshen Police: Teens from home for troubled girls attack Green Township homeowner

Posted: Updated:
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mahoning Co., Ohio -

Three teens from the Sharon Lynn Residence for Girls in Goshen Township are scheduled to appear before a judge in Mahoning County Juvenile Court on Tuesday as the man they allegedly attacked remains hospitalized.

Goshen Township police responding to a reported burglary at a home on the 11000 block of S. Salem-Warren Road on Monday say they spotted the girls standing around a 62-year-old man, who was on the ground, bleeding from his face and ears.

Police say the man and his wife had confronted the girls as they were attempting to break into their home.

The homeowner was taken to Salem Regional Hospital for treatment.

The teens are charged with aggravated burglary, assault, felonious assault and criminal damaging.

The Sharon Lynn Residence, which is three miles from the home that was burglarized, has been the source of many complaints over the past few years according to police.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle Youth Developmental Center

    Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle Youth Developmental Center

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:19:15 GMT

    Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state.  Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in.  All safety measures were taken due to comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat.  "They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wante...

    More >>

    Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state.  Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in.  All safety measures were taken due to comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat.  "They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wante...

    More >>

  • HIRA founder and CEO responds to criticism of Shenango Township property

    HIRA founder and CEO responds to criticism of Shenango Township property

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:10:54 GMT

    Ever since the sale of the former YDC property in Shenango Township was announced last month, Asif Kunwar says he's been harassed and has received threats.

    More >>

    Ever since the sale of the former YDC property in Shenango Township was announced last month, Asif Kunwar says he's been harassed and has received threats.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms