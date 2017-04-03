Goshen Police: Teens from home for troubled girls attack Green Township homeowner

Three teens from the Sharon Lynn Residence for Girls in Goshen Township are scheduled to appear before a judge in Mahoning County Juvenile Court on Tuesday as the man they allegedly attacked remains hospitalized.

Goshen Township police responding to a reported burglary at a home on the 11000 block of S. Salem-Warren Road on Monday say they spotted the girls standing around a 62-year-old man, who was on the ground, bleeding from his face and ears.

Police say the man and his wife had confronted the girls as they were attempting to break into their home.

The homeowner was taken to Salem Regional Hospital for treatment.

The teens are charged with aggravated burglary, assault, felonious assault and criminal damaging.

The Sharon Lynn Residence, which is three miles from the home that was burglarized, has been the source of many complaints over the past few years according to police.