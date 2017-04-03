Juvenile arrested for Poland Township Burger King robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Juvenile arrested for Poland Township Burger King robbery

Posted: Updated:
Jonathon Daviduk Jonathon Daviduk
POLAND TWP., Ohio -

U.S. Marshals have arrested a fourth person in connection to an armed robbery at the Burger King restaurant, just off Center Road in Poland Township.

A 17-year-old juvenile, whose name has not been released, was picked up on Tuesday according to marshals.

On Monday, marshals arrested Jonathon Daviduk on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Police 21 News that around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, three suspects armed with guns entered the drive-thru window and demanded money.

Two employees were locked in a cooler, a third was taken to open a safe. No one was hurt.

The suspects fled with cash.

One of the suspects is 20-year-old Angelle Schneider, who police say may have lied to them during the investigation.

Schneider is charged with obstruction of justice.

Eighteen-year-old Dominic Depaul was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Some of the cash was recovered.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Trumbull County man accused of selling drugs that resulted in woman's fatal overdose

    Trumbull County man accused of selling drugs that resulted in woman's fatal overdose

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:06:55 GMT
    A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman. Shawn Ray Smith, 29, was named in a seven-count indictment. The charges include distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine that resulted in the death of Jennifer Knight on February 5, 2016. Knight's mother told police that she was awakened by her grandchildren saying, "Mommy won't get up". According to the affidavit, she checked o...More >>
    A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman. Shawn Ray Smith, 29, was named in a seven-count indictment. The charges include distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine that resulted in the death of Jennifer Knight on February 5, 2016. Knight's mother told police that she was awakened by her grandchildren saying, "Mommy won't get up". According to the affidavit, she checked o...More >>

  • UPDATE: Deadly crash closes Warner Road in Johnston Township

    UPDATE: Deadly crash closes Warner Road in Johnston Township

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:49:54 GMT

    First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Trumbull County.

    More >>

    First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Trumbull County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms