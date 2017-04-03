Juvenile arrested for Poland Township Burger King robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

POLAND TWP., Ohio -

U.S. Marshals have arrested a fourth person in connection to an armed robbery at the Burger King restaurant, just off Center Road in Poland Township.

A 17-year-old juvenile, whose name has not been released, was picked up on Tuesday according to marshals.

On Monday, marshals arrested Jonathon Daviduk on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Police 21 News that around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, three suspects armed with guns entered the drive-thru window and demanded money.

Two employees were locked in a cooler, a third was taken to open a safe. No one was hurt.

The suspects fled with cash.

One of the suspects is 20-year-old Angelle Schneider, who police say may have lied to them during the investigation.

Schneider is charged with obstruction of justice.

Eighteen-year-old Dominic Depaul was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Some of the cash was recovered.  

