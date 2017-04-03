Champion Township man accused of raping child in Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion Township man accused of raping child in Niles

Posted:
NILES, Ohio -

An elderly Champion Township man is charged with raping a girl under 13-years-old.

Bond was set at $750,000 for 79-year-old Verl Gibson when he was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court on Monday.

Detectives say Gibson repeatedly assaulted the child during visits in Niles.

Gibson faces a first-degree felony rape charge, but Niles police say additional charges could follow as they continue to investigate along with Trumbull County Children's Services.


 

