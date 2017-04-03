Newton Falls weighs razing or restoring community center

The city of Newton Falls is still trying to decide what to do with its closed community center.

The Newton Falls Community Center closed a year ago because city officials said they could no longer afford day-to-day operations.

They also said the 75-year-old building had structural issues, flooding and electrical problems and asbestos and black mold.

Just last week, council's Parks and Recreation Committee recommended it be demolished. But many people in town want it to be restored.

City council has yet to decide what to do with the building.

They agreed Monday night to listen to an expert at their next meeting.

The Newton Falls Historic Preservation Foundation is bringing in a professor from North Carolina who specializes in the preservation of historic buildings, especially ones involving United Service Organizations or the USO.

"He has personally assisted other communities with grant applications and the savings of these historical buildings," said resident Pat Layshock.

People who want to save the building believe it can get a place on the National Register of Historic Places which would allow it to be eligible for grants.

They hope the council will wait to hear from the professor before they make any decision to demolish it.

At least one councilman said he wanted to form an ad hoc committee with the preservation society to address the issue. "All we can do is hope they form the committee and explore what resources are available to them and utilize those resources," said Layshock.

The Parks and Recreation Committee also recommended a levy be placed on the November ballot to fund the construction of a new community center.