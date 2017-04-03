Dad of boy, 2, killed in accidental shooting gets jail time

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The father of a 2-year-old suburban Philadelphia boy who accidentally shot himself to death has been sentenced to a county prison term of almost one year to almost two years.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Wyllie of Quakertown pleaded guilty Monday in Bucks County Court to involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors said he left a loaded handgun on a nightstand in a bedroom of the boy's grandparents' home in Milford Township where Benjamin Smith had gone to watch "Winnie-the-Pooh" last September.

Defense attorney Sharif Abaza said even the maximum term doesn't reflect his client's real punishment because "He will serve a life sentence." He said Wyllie "will never, ever recover from this emotionally. And he's done what he can do for penance."

