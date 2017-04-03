Woman, partner indicted in beating death of 5-year-old girl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman, partner indicted in beating death of 5-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a woman and her partner have been indicted in Cleveland on aggravated murder charges in the beating death of the woman's 5-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Tequila Crump and her 37-year-old partner, Ursula Owens, also face felonious assault and endangering children charges in the March death of Ta'Naejah McCloud. A judge on Monday continued the women's $1 million bonds.

Authorities say Owens claimed Ta'Naejah had a seizure when she was taken to a hospital March 17. Doctors told police Ta'Naejah had severe head and brain trauma. She died four days later.

Owens' 15-year-old son told WEWS-TV he saw the women repeatedly hitting the girl in the head and he tried to revive her.

A message was left for Crump's attorney. Owens didn't have an attorney yet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms