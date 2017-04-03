Sheriff: Columbiana County targeted by utility scam - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Many of the calls are being reported by residents of Hanoverton

Sheriff: Columbiana County targeted by utility scam

Posted: Updated:
LISBON, Ohio -

Scammers pretending to be from a major utility are active once again in the Valley, this time targeting a Columbiana County community.

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department says it has received reports from people who say they have been getting phone calls from someone who tells them that their account is past due and they need to call 1-866-288-7287.

Many of the calls are being reported by residents of the Hanoverton area according to the sheriff.

When the number is called an Ohio Edison recording comes on, however, the sheriff says it is not Ohio Edison but is actually a scam.

The sheriff advises people to ignore such calls and do not give them any information.

However, the sheriff does recommend that people get the word out to friends, neighbors and especially the elderly that the scam is taking place.

People with concerns about their account are being advised to call the number on their last bill, and not the 866 number from the scammers.

According to the FirstEnergy website, this is a widespread scam.

A telephone caller poses as an electric utility company employee. The caller threatens to shut off the customer’s power unless an immediate payment is made.

In many cases, the customer is told to use a pre-paid debit card, such as a Green Dot/MoneyPak card, or a money transfer service like Money Gram or Western Union. In at least one case, the victim was directed to pay in person at a physical location.

FirstEnergy says it is important for potential victims to know the facts.

If your account is past due, you will receive a written notice of your account status, with instructions on how to avoid disconnection of service.

While a utility representative may call a customer whose bill is in arrears in order to remind them that a payment is due, the representative would explain how a payment can be made using established payment options.

They will not demand payment over the phone or at a particular physical location.

FirstEnergy does not accept prepaid debit cards or wire transfers as payment, and representatives will not demand your bank information or credit card number over the phone.

What should you do:

  • If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.
  • Be aware that scammers often use Caller ID spoofing software to misrepresent the source of a phone call, or provide you with a fake "verification" phone number. These call-back numbers may even include exact replicas of company greetings and hold messaging. If you would like to verify your account status, always call the FirstEnergy Customer Service department using the numbers on their website, or log in to your account on the Ohio Edison website.
  • If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local police department or your state attorney general’s office.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • HIRA founder responds to criticism of sale of former New Castle Youth Developmental Center

    HIRA founder responds to criticism of sale of former New Castle Youth Developmental Center

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:48:45 GMT

    Ever since the sale of the former YDC property in Shenango Township was announced last month, Asif Kunwar says he's been harassed and has received threats.

    More >>

    Ever since the sale of the former YDC property in Shenango Township was announced last month, Asif Kunwar says he's been harassed and has received threats.

    More >>

  • Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle Youth Developmental Center

    Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle Youth Developmental Center

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:19:15 GMT

    Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state.  Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in.  All safety measures were taken due to comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat.  "They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wante...

    More >>

    Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state.  Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in.  All safety measures were taken due to comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat.  "They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wante...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms