SKorea still hoping to see NHL players in Olympics

Thursday, July 6 2017 2:35 AM EDT2017-07-06 06:35:31 GMT
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >>
Thursday, July 6 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:46:54 GMT
Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.More >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean Olympic organizers still hope to see NHL players competing at next year's Winter Games despite the National Hockey League's insistence it won't happen.
A spokeswoman for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee said Tuesday there's still time for "meaningful discussions" on Olympic participation between the NHL, NHL Players' Association, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee.
Nancy Park says the organizing committee is still hopeful that a "solution will be found for 2018."
The NHL has announced it will not participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, refusing for the first time in 20 years to halt its season for three weeks so its stars can chase gold for their home countries.
Thursday, July 6 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:56:06 GMT
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:25:37 GMT
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget...More >>
