Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

A judge has told "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to keep his mouth shut at his securities fraud trial.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.

Police look into what prompted deadly ambush of officer

Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean Olympic organizers still hope to see NHL players competing at next year's Winter Games despite the National Hockey League's insistence it won't happen.

A spokeswoman for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee said Tuesday there's still time for "meaningful discussions" on Olympic participation between the NHL, NHL Players' Association, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee.

Nancy Park says the organizing committee is still hopeful that a "solution will be found for 2018."

The NHL has announced it will not participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, refusing for the first time in 20 years to halt its season for three weeks so its stars can chase gold for their home countries.

