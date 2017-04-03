Runaway teen girls accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters in Green Township

Three teenage girls are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after police say they assaulted two Perry Township volunteer firefighters in their 60s who say they caught the girls trying to break into a home.

Goshen Township police say just after 7:00 a.m. Monday the couple spotted the girls trying to break into one of their parents home next door on State Route 45.

"They confronted the girl. The one girl assaulted the female homeowner struck her in the head with a fist," said Police Chief Steven McDaniel. "The homeowner's husband came outside the residents, they attacked him he went down and they began to kick him."

The male victim didn't want to go on camera but spoke with 21 News. He was on crutches with a sore rib, beat-up face and two bloodshot eyes. He tells 21 News the girls punched and kicked him. He says he held one of the girls down but, did not want to hit them or fight back.

"The homeowner's wife had to come out and actually fire a round to get them to get off him and quit assaulting him," said Chief McDaniel.

Police say the girls came from a home for troubled girls on Sharon Lynn Drive.

Police said the three ran away, which is a common occurrence, according to neighbors.

"We've had girls come in and actually walk into people's apartments, they say for help. They say they've been beaten, so they come up and then, of course, the police have to come and it just kind of disrupts the entire neighborhood," said neighbor Jim Price.

Police say they've been called out to the home more than 150 times in the past three years.

"I feel bad for these girls that they have to be in this type of a home but, we can't have the violence in the neighborhoods like this, we just can't have it," said Price.

The three juveniles have been charged with aggravated burglary, assault, felonious assault and criminal damaging.

21 News reached out to the organization that runs the group home and did not receive any comment as of 10:20 p.m. Monday night.

