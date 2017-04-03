Runaway teen girls accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters in Green Township

Ever since the sale of the former YDC property in Shenango Township was announced last month, Asif Kunwar says he's been harassed and has received threats.More >>
What started out as a routine arrest on Youngstown's North Side ended with a city police officer getting scraped up and the suspect being stunned with a taser. Officer Eric Mallory says he checked the police computer when he saw 35-year-old Devin White walking out of the Save A Lot on Gypsy Lane Tuesday. Learning that there were two warrants out for White's arrest, Mallory told him he was under arrest. Mallory says White tried to run, so he grabbed the suspect's shirt, at which poi...More >>
Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state. Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in. All safety measures were taken due to comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat. "They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wante...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
