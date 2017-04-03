Verizon to take 'Oath' as new company to run Yahoo, AOL

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>