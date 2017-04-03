Governors from 4 marijuana states ask to be left alone

Thursday, July 6 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:25:22 GMT
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >>
Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.More >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
DENVER (AP) - Governors from the first four states to legalize recreational marijuana are asking the Trump administration to let the pot experiments continue.
The governors of Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington say that marijuana legalization has expanded their economies.
The governors also say in Monday's letter that legal weed can be regulated to protect public safety and that legalization reduces "inequitable incarceration," or people of color being disproportionately jailed for pot crimes.
The letter was addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The governors say they opposed legalization at first, but warn that a federal pot crackdown now "would divert existing marijuana product into the black market."
The governors also ask for the Treasury Department not to change instructions to banks for handling marijuana money.
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.More >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget...More >>
