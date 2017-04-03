H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Softball 

Springfield 5 Lisbon 2

Warren Harding 5 Poland 14

Campbell 3 Girard 12

Hubbard 6 Lakeview 5

East 0 Liberty 18

Canfield 21 Fitch 0

Boardman 6 Howland 5

South Range 7 Crestview 3

Newton Falls 0 Champion 3

Ashtabula Edgewood 19 Niles 1

Brookfield 5 LaBrae 1


H.S. Baseball

Howland 5 Boardman 2

Akron SVSM 7 Cardinal Mooney 5

Ashtabula Lakeside 3 Struthers 1

Canfield 4 Fitch 5 | F/9

Warren Harding 10 Poland 10 |  Suspended after 6 innings

Sebring 0 Western Reserve 10

Hubbard 0 Lakeview 3

Springfield 0 Lisbon 2

East 0 Liberty 10

Brookfield 0 LaBrae 6

Niles 9 Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Campbell 2 Girard 4

