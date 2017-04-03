White House officials offer change to health care bill

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

A judge has told "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to keep his mouth shut at his securities fraud trial.

Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.

Police look into what prompted deadly ambush of officer

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House officials hoping to resuscitate the failed House Republican health care bill are offering a change in hopes of winning support from conservatives who helped derail it.

Vice President Mike Pence and two top White House officials met late Monday with members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and budget chief Mick Mulvaney were also there.

A meeting participant says the officials offered to let states apply to the federal government for waivers from insurance coverage requirements that President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law imposed.

These include a requirement that insurers can't drop sick people. Conservatives complain these requirements drive up premium costs.

The participant spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the closed-door meeting.

