YSU grad sees daily evidence of Ohio's heroin epidemic

A Youngstown State University graduate is using her forensic science degree on the front lines of the drug epidemic.

Shaena Taylor, a forensic scientist with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, talked to YSU students about how the opiate crisis affects everyone.

Taylor told those attending a lecture at YSU on Monday that drugs and drug mixtures are always changing.

“Every sample is different," said Taylor. "For a while we were seeing where it was a lot of heroin but now the heroin is going down and we're seeing a lot of fentanyl and your fentanyl analogs and sometimes now we've even gotten samples in the past few weeks that were straight heroin and we haven't seen that in six months or even a year where it's just straight heroin."

Taylor says that each of the six people in her department handles about 12 hundred cases per year.