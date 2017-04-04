YSU grad sees daily evidence of Ohio's heroin epidemic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU grad sees daily evidence of Ohio's heroin epidemic

Posted: Updated:
Shaena Taylor Shaena Taylor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown State University graduate is using her forensic science degree on the front lines of the drug epidemic.

Shaena Taylor, a forensic scientist with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, talked to YSU students about how the opiate crisis affects everyone.

Taylor told those attending a lecture at YSU on Monday that drugs and drug mixtures are always changing.

“Every sample is different,"  said Taylor. "For a while we were seeing where it was a lot of heroin but now the heroin is going down and we're seeing a lot of fentanyl and your fentanyl analogs and sometimes now we've even gotten samples in the past few weeks that were straight heroin and we haven't seen that in six months or even a year where it's just straight heroin."

Taylor says that each of the six people in her department handles about 12 hundred cases per year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling

    Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:17 GMT
    With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
    With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>

  • BREAKING NEWS: Search warrants executed at Youngstown finance director's home, other locations

    BREAKING NEWS: Search warrants executed at Youngstown finance director's home, other locations

    Four search warrants have been executed at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, as well as the home and office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman.

    More >>

    Four search warrants have been executed at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, as well as the home and office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms