State of the State precedes Kasich book on political unity

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich is preparing to deliver his State of the State speech just weeks before the expected release of a new book reflecting on his experiences in the contentious 2016 presidential election.

It's been clear since Kasich left the race last year that national political unity remains his focus. That could affect what he has to say Tuesday at Sandusky's State Theatre.

Past governors have used their speeches to reveal or defend their budgets, but Kasich's budget was introduced nearly two months ago, making that theme unlikely.

Kasich's book, "Two Paths," expands on a campaign speech in which he warned against "vicious" campaign tactics as undignified and playing on hate and fear. He says Americans need to find common ground to tackle society's big challenges.

