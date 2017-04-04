Youngstown's Bears Den Road open again

Bears Den Road in Youngstown is open again after being closed overnight in the Normandy Drive area due to an accident.

The Youngstown Street Department closed a portion of the road near the 2700 block at around 11:30 p.m. Monday after a semi truck hit a pole.

Ohio Edison was called out to handle the situation and the city's fire department stood watch for a few hours to make sure no one came into contact with the downed lines.

