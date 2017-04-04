Youngstown's Bears Den Road open again - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown's Bears Den Road open again

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Bears Den Road in Youngstown is open again after being closed overnight in the Normandy Drive area due to an accident.

The Youngstown Street Department closed a portion of the road near the 2700 block at around 11:30 p.m. Monday after a semi truck hit a pole.

Ohio Edison was called out to handle the situation and the city's fire department stood watch for a few hours to make sure no one came into contact with the downed lines.
 

