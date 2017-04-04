Panda Express making donation to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley

Panda Express in Boardman will donate a portion of its proceeds to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley on Tuesday.

When customers present an event flyer between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., 20% of their total order will be donated to the hospital system.

This is one of several Miracle Meals fundraising events that will be held at local restaurants this spring and summer.

The proceeds from these events will benefit the upcoming Miracles and Promises Radiothon in September.

Guests can either print out the flyer online or present it on their smartphone to a cashier. If you are ordering online, include the code "225025" at checkout.