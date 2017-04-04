Penguins spring game canceled - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penguins spring game canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown State spring football game scheduled for this Friday has been canceled due to expected adverse weather conditions and for the safety of the players.

The game will not be rescheduled.

With the cancellation, the Penguins final spring practice, on the current schedule, is listed for tomorrow.

