Trumbull health officials credit Naloxone for saving 189 lives in March

State agents and sheriff's deputies searched three homes and a law office in Boardman and Canfield on Thursday. The warrants were executed at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield attorney Steve Garea, and the hone of a woman identified as Panzy Eldridge. The state auditors office says the searches are part of an on-going investigation, but would not provide any additional details. Agencies taking part in the search warran...More >>
Four search warrants have been executed at a home owned by Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, as well as the home and office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman. The warrants are being conducted by the Ohio Auditor's Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and the Mahoning County Sheriff's office. The raids are being conducted at 7842 Walnut Street, Unit B, Boardman, Ohio. 21 News has been told that...More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
