Amber Alert canceled for two children

Both children have been located and are safe

An statewide Amber Alert issued for two children on Tuesday morning has been canceled.

Willoughby Hills, Ohio, police say that 5-year-old Gavin Traylor and 3-year-old Ravin Briscoe have been found, and are both safe.

The man accused of taking them, Clarence Davis, has not been located.

Police say Davis threatened his girlfriend Samika Traylor with a semi-automatic handgun, then took her car which contained her two children.

Suspect: Clarence Davis

Black male

Age: 24

Height: 5' 9"

Weight 255 lbs.

Hair: brown

Eyes: brown

Suspect has a dark complexion and wears military wrist bands.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GWS5908. On the right side of the trunk lid are the words "Bob's Auto Sales".