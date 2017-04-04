Mahoning County offers online marriage licenses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County offers online marriage licenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Couples getting married in Mahoning County may now apply for their marriage license online.

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr. announced the new service on Tuesday.

“This new procedure will allow applicants to apply for their marriage license from the comfort of their home and will expedite the process when they appear at court to finalize the license,” said Judge Rusu who said it is part of an overall modernization.

The probate court in each of Ohio's 88 counties is the only agency authorized to issue a marriage license.

According to state law, an application for a marriage license must be submitted to the probate court of the county in which either the bride or groom resides.

If neither party is a resident of Ohio, the application must be made in the county where the marriage will be performed.

The fee for a marriage license in Mahoning County is $43.00.

According to Judge Rusu, his office issues approximately 1,400 marriage licenses per year and that April is the beginning of the busy wedding season which usually lasts until late fall.

More information is available on the probate court’s website at http://probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

