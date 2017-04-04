Falling tree limb cuts power in Boardman neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Falling tree limb cuts power in Boardman neighborhood

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

An tree limb fell on power lines in a Boardman neighborhood on Tuesday, cutting electricity to 66 homes in the area.

The limb fell across the road in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Truesdale Road.

FirstEnergy estimated that crews would have power restored by 3:30 p.m.

