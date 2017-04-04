Great Groceries: Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Posted: Updated:

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

25 large pasta shells
6 Tbsp. butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/4 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese
1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese 
1 egg
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. dried parsley
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
Fresh basil for serving

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain water and lay on a flat surface to dry and cool. 

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cream and bring to a gentle boil. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Set aside. 

Preheat oven to 350º. 

Combine mozzarella, Romano and remaining Parmesan. Reserve about 1/3 cup for topping. In a large bowl, combine cheese mixture, ricotta cheese, egg, salt, pepper, parsley and garlic powder. Stir in shredded chicken. Spoon half of the sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Stuff shells with chicken mixture and arrange in a single layer. Spoon remaining sauce over shells. Sprinkle with reserved cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cheese is lightly browned and bubbly. Garnish with fresh basil.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms