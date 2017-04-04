Great Groceries: Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

25 large pasta shells

6 Tbsp. butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/4 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese

1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

Fresh basil for serving

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain water and lay on a flat surface to dry and cool.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cream and bring to a gentle boil. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350º.

Combine mozzarella, Romano and remaining Parmesan. Reserve about 1/3 cup for topping. In a large bowl, combine cheese mixture, ricotta cheese, egg, salt, pepper, parsley and garlic powder. Stir in shredded chicken. Spoon half of the sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Stuff shells with chicken mixture and arrange in a single layer. Spoon remaining sauce over shells. Sprinkle with reserved cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cheese is lightly browned and bubbly. Garnish with fresh basil.