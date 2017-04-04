Great Groceries: French Onion Potato Salad - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: French Onion Potato Salad

French Onion Potato Salad

6 cups diced red potatoes
1 cup French onion dip
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
5 Tbsp. chopped green onions


Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 8 to 12 minutes, or until potatoes are barely tender. Drain and let cool.

In a small mixing bowl, combine onion dip, yogurt and mustard. Add mixture to potatoes and combine. Season with salt and pepper. Add in bacon and green onions. Mix gently to combine.

