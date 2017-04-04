Great Groceries: French Onion Potato Salad

French Onion Potato Salad

6 cups diced red potatoes

1 cup French onion dip

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

5 Tbsp. chopped green onions



Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 8 to 12 minutes, or until potatoes are barely tender. Drain and let cool.

In a small mixing bowl, combine onion dip, yogurt and mustard. Add mixture to potatoes and combine. Season with salt and pepper. Add in bacon and green onions. Mix gently to combine.