Valley leaders call on Kasich to release rainy day funds

Even before Ohio Governor John Kasich took to the podium to deliver one of his final state of the state speeches Tuesday evening, some lawmakers were calling on him to use some of the $2 billion in the state's so-called rainy day fund.

Local leaders in Mahoning County are calling on the governor to share the wealth with struggling local governments.

During his presidential campaign, Governor Kasich often pointed to how he turned Ohio's deficit into a healthy rainy day fund, now estimated at $2 billion.

Local leaders like State Senator Joe Schiavoni believe it's time to put those funds to good use around the state.

"When it comes to our infrastructure, when it comes to our schools, when it comes to the opioid epidemic; those dollars would be well spent. Even a portion of those dollars could be well spent in making a difference in those three areas," said Schiavoni.

In 2008, Mahoning County received $5.4 million in local government funds from the state. In fiscal year 2016, that amount had been cut to $2.6 million.

Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti say it's put a heavy burden on local government.

"I mean, where do you make that up? You can't keep going back to the local voters and ask them to continue to pass things to come out of their budget at home when they're not making more money," Rimedio-Righetti said.

The commissioner said millions of dollars is needed for infrastructure improvements.

"When you look at the roads and the bridges, they're falling apart," she said.

Senator Schiavoni says if the rainy day fund is for an emergency, Ohio has one right now.

"There's no bigger example of an emergency than this heroin epidemic. When counties are contracting for refrigerated cars to hold victims of overdoses, that's an emergency," Schiavoni said.

Governor Kasich was again taking the state of the state address on the road to Sandusky, Ohio.