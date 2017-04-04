MVSD manager pleads not guilty to criminal charges

The man at the center of the scandal that led to 25 Youngstown Water Department employees being criminally charged is now fighting to defend his own name.

21 News was in the courtroom as Anthony Vigorito answered to a six-count criminal indictment.

Vigorito didn't utter a word as he was called before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

His charges include two counts each of forgery, falsification and tampering with records.

Vigorito's Attorney Marty Lipton entered not guilty pleas on all charges for his client.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office accuses the certified EPA instructor of signing off on the certification of more than two-dozen Youngstown Water Department employees when in fact he released them early from a continuing education class.

Because of that certification, those Youngstown Water Department workers were able to receive raises from the city of Youngstown that the state EPA says they were not entitled to because they did not have enough contact hours from the course.

Ultimately, 25 Youngstown Water Department employees were charged criminally and pled guilty to filing a fraudulent application.

They each agreed to pay back $2,000 dollars to the city and 24 of the 25 were demoted and received a cut in pay.

Those workers have also agreed to testify against instructor Vigorito if called upon.

As Vigorito left the courtroom he had no comment.

21 News has also learned that Vigorito who is the Plant Operations Manager at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District is on paid administrative leave.

According to our print partner The Vindicator, last Wednesday the MVSD Board made the unanimous decision to put Vigorito on leave following a 90-minute executive session.

Vigorito has also had his Class 3 Water Treatment Plant Operators license suspended while he's under indictment.

His $77,000 salary will be reduced by $3,840 because of the suspension of that license.