Rep. Ryan introduces bill to improve drug monitoring programs

In the ongoing effort to combat the opioid crisis, Congressman Tim Ryan came together with Representative Evan Jenkins from West Virginia to introduce a bill that would improve drug monitoring programs.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Act is a bipartisan bill that would push states to enhance their use of prescription drug monitoring programs.

While most states have a monitoring program, they vary widely in how they are used and operated.

Ohio uses the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System to track the dispensing of controlled prescription drugs to patients, according to the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

OARRS, which was established in 2006, is designed to monitor this information for suspected abuse or the channeling of drugs into illegal use. This helps prescribers and pharmacists identify high-risk patients.

The legislation introduced by Representatives Ryan and Jenkins would focus federal resources on improving the state monitoring programs' effectiveness.

States would provide access to their prescription drug monitoring program data to other states, prescribers would check the database before prescribing powerful medications like opioids, and pharmacies would submit prescribing information within 24 hours.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Act is a companion to Senate bill 778, which was introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Senate bill 778 was introduced in the Senate on Thursday and would require the use of prescription drug monitoring programs and would facilitate information sharing among states.