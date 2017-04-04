Niles firefighters concerned over condition of building

Firefighters in Niles are concerned about the condition of their building, which also houses the police department and the municipal court.

The city's fire chief tells 21 News he believes it's time for major repairs at the building, including a roof replacement.

"With standing water, I don't want to say the mold's going to come, but it can always lead to that," said Chief David Danielson.

Danielson says water damage is progressing and cracks in the walls near windows are only getting worse.

The department has plastic tarps hanging over their workout area and above their beds within the living quarters.

"We have probably three or four different areas just on our section of the building that we have plastic up and we have to funnel and collect water, so we're not having water all over our floors," he said.

While repairs are underway at city hall to fix multiple issues, including water damage, orange cones are lined up below windows in the back of the fire department after the face of a brick fell off.

An architect hired to review 14 city buildings, says the fire department's portion of the building is in the worst shape.

Bruce Sekanick, with Phillips Sekanick Architects Inc. out of Warren, plans to detail how much it may cost to make repairs at city council's meeting this week.

