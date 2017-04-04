PNC Bank donates supplies and gift cards to Alta Head Start in Youngstown

Students at Alta Head Start in Youngstown gathered for a special story time on Tuesday.

Employees at PNC Bank read to classrooms from books the bank donated to the school.

"We are a Main Street bank and we thrive when Main Street thrives. So, what we need to do is find a way to positively impact that community. Research has shown if you want to do that, early education is the best place to be," said Ryan Pastore with PNC Bank.

PNC unveiled its partnership with Donors Choose, a crowd funding site that connects teachers in high-need areas with donors. The bank will help to fund early childhood education initiatives.

"When we can get some support for a donor for supplies or cash or time, those are very, very meaningful for Head Start," said CEO Joe Shorokey with Alta Behavioral Healthcare.

A recent study shows Head Start teachers spend roughly $500 of their own money to support their classroom annually. To offset that, PNC donated $8,000 in Donors Choose gift cards to fund projects at Alta.

"Research shows how important early education is to changing a child's trajectory in life and is, we feel, our best way as an organization to contribute to the livelihood of our communities," said Pastore.

Through its employee volunteer program, PNC also donated an additional $3000 to Alta Head Start.