Early voting for May 2 primary election is underway

Early voting in Ohio is now underway for the May 2 Primary.

Valley boards of elections are expecting a light turnout, mainly because it is an odd year.

“Local elections don't bring out as many people, and we only have half the county open, anyway,” said the director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

A spokesman for the Columbiana County Board of Elections agreed and the director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections said turnout is low because they only have 87 precincts voting at the time.

In Trumbull County, Bazetta Township, Bristol Township, Cardinal Local School District, and Hubbard Exempted Village School District are all asking for additional levies. The races for judge seats and the race for Warren treasurer are expected to be the races most watched.

Bristol Local School District Champion Township and Mesopotamia Township are all asking for renewals.

To find out where to vote in Trumbull County, click here.

In Mahoning County, there is a contested race for Youngstown mayor. Poland Local School District is looking to renew two levies. Youngstown and Struthers are expected to have heavier turnouts due to judge seats and President of Council seats that are open.

To find out where to vote in Mahoning County, click here.

In Columbiana County, Lisbon Exempted Village School District is proposing a one percent income tax, and Center Township is proposing an additional tax levy. The Lisbon School income tax is expected to be the most-watched issue.

To find out where to vote in Columbiana County, click here.

The final day for early in-person voting at each county's board of elections is May 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Then polls will open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 2, the day of the Primary.